Fashion Without Borders hosts SA’s first phygital fashion show
Designers challenged to imagine their brands in a futuristic sense
When the world of fashion came to a standstill, there were many innovative ways in which fashion weeks and designers adjusted to the new normal. From virtual shows to fashion films, there have been many innovative ways used to tell a sartorial story.
One of those formats is the phygital show, a hybrid of a fashion show where fewer attendees can sit in and the majority can stream it from the comfort of their own homes. This revolution has become a staple for Milan, London, Paris and New York...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.