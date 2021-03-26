Good Life

Fashion Without Borders hosts SA’s first phygital fashion show

Designers challenged to imagine their brands in a futuristic sense

26 March 2021 - 09:53

When the world of fashion came to a standstill, there were many innovative ways in which fashion weeks and designers adjusted to the new normal. From virtual shows to fashion films, there have been many innovative ways used to tell a sartorial story.

One of those formats is the phygital show, a hybrid of a fashion show where fewer attendees can sit in and the majority can stream it from the comfort of their own homes. This revolution has become a staple for Milan, London, Paris and New York...

