Quench your needs from Dis-Chem to Woolworths and restaurants

Quench has been delivering drinks directly to homes since 2016 and has now expanded to an all-in-one shopping app, delivering delivers groceries from Woolworths, Dis-Chem, and food from some of the nation’s favourite restaurants.

After partnering with Woolworths at the beginning of the lockdown in April 2020, Quench quickly became one of SA’s preferred premium online shopping platforms. “Our customers are also Woolworths customers, so it just makes sense for them to shop on the app. They don’t have to leave the comfort of their homes or worry about safety and hygiene during these times. They just log on, browse and shop,” says founder Liam McCreedy.

McCreedy has seen his vision of creating an on-demand shopping app come to life through hard work, dedication and a resilient team. Now based in Techno Park, the hub of IT and technology, the team is now 18-strong plus a customer service and support team of 10 people.

“With on-demand promises, come a whole lot of challenges. As a team, we’re agile and adapt quickly to certain situations. We’re also not a small start-up anymore, so the processes and structures that came with growing and expanding over the past year have meant I have had to adapt too.”

The restaurant delivery service wanted to offer a helping hand to the industry by offering a listing on the app for a fraction of what competitors are taking. Quench now has about 100 restaurants on the app nationally and looking to expand. Listing your restaurant on the Quench app is free, so it’s a no-brainer.

Quench is also integrating its app with software that allows orders to go directly to restaurants’ point of sale, giving restaurants the convenience of receiving orders without needing an additional device.

When it comes to groceries, pharmaceuticals and liquor, Quench promises to deliver whatever you need within 60 minutes. The app is free and charges a flat delivery charge of R60. Quench operates in all major urban hubs, including Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Cape Winelands, George and Durban.

“We are working hard on user experience and making this the best shopping app, in terms of quality and product offering. Quench is proudly local and we urge you to support local businesses while getting all your daily essentials delivered to your door," says McCreedy."

This article was paid for by Quench.