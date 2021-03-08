Win exclusive tickets to see Breaking news in Yuba County with SowetanLIVE

Breaking News in Yuba County is a 2021 American comedy-drama film directed and co-produced by Tate Taylor, from a screenplay written by Amanda Idoko.

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an under-appreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him. In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hi jinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband's dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance.

Watch the trailer below