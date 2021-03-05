'Pretoria people so welcoming with culture of sharing'

Sit-down with a jetsetter: Nokuthula Mavuso

SA actress Nokuthula Mavuso is excited for fans to watch the new series she’s been working on. Lioness, a local 10-part thriller-drama created and produced by Ochre Moving Pictures, premiered on M-Net at the end of January.



In the show, Mavuso plays the character of Amo, best friend to lead character Samantha played by Shannon Esra. Mavuso describes the series as a high-drama thriller...