Naming and shaming could cost you

"If an alleged sexual perpetrator is named and shamed online by an alleged victim without being convicted of such an offence by a court of law, the accused has various legal remedies available to them, such as suing for defamation (monetary damages for impairment of reputation) or laying a criminal charge of crimen injuria (infringement of dignity),” says Schwarz.

Taking matters to social media might be seen as brave and courageous by the general population, but could end up costing the victim legally. The rise of the #MeToo and #IBelieveHer movements that provide solidarity for victims, mostly exist and play out on social media. While the intention is to provide a safe space for comfort, relatability, and possible justice, that is not what materialises in terms of the law.

“The wheels of justice may turn slowly but have prescribed processes that must be followed, which at times may not cater to the emotional needs of the victims. As an impartial structure, it requires victims and perpetrators to adhere to certain rules and limitations that are put in place to honour justice including the protection of identities of both the victim and the alleged perpetrator in sexual offence cases. While sharing your experience can be permitted by the law if it does not publish details of the case, it is unlawful to name and shame the alleged abuser,” says Schwarz.

Victims need to go to their nearest police station or shelter to start the legal process as soon as possible.

“Victims can still share their stories, build solidarity and nurture these communications online. Referring to the alleged perpetrator as a colleague, friend, stranger, or using a pseudonym, helps protect the victim from being sued or facing any other sort of legal action.”

With a subject as triggering as sexual violence in a country that leads in femicide and GBV statistics, it’s understandable that women are angry and tired of living in fear. However, choosing naming and shaming as a path to justice could further traumatise them when they inadvertently break the law.

If you are a victim of GBV, or you know someone who is, contact the national GBV command centre, which operates 24/7. Call 080-042-8428, or if you are unable to speak, you can send a “Please Call Me” by dialling *120*7867# or SMS “help” to 31531.

Correction: March 9

This article was updated to clarify quotes by Diana Schwarz on what is permissible by law in terms of posting images of alleged abusers.

This article was paid for by The Solidarity Fund.