Traditional healers denied permission to access sacred places
Sangomas' desire to practice heavily restricted
Section 15 of our Bill of Rights protects everyone’s right to freedom of religion, belief and opinion. Unlike the apartheid era, this section of our constitution liberates everyone to freely express and practice their beliefs.
Though the Witchcraft Suppression Act of 1957 had previously prevented practitioners of African spirituality from practising their craft, ubungoma is now recognised and legal...
