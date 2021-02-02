Take school lunch box to the next level

There’s an age-old custom in school yards. It’s called the sandwich swap – the joy and the bane of many young lives. If you have a great lunch you are on top of the pile and if you have a not-so-desirable lunch you are left to make any deal you can make just to get a taste of the different sandwich that some other kid has. Children are going back to school this month.

Thankfully with time, sandwiches have become more than cheese, ham and polony slapped on a piece of bread. With many parents opting to provide varied lunches for their children, whether informed by health decisions or the need to keep their children’s lunch interesting, school lunches have come a long way.

A couple of years ago on this page, we spoke to a young entrepreneur who made pre-packaged lunches for kids. This ensured that children of busy parents would always have lunch and it was something that their parents knew was taken care of.

But with the coronavirus epidemic, a lot of people might be uncomfortable with the idea of giving their child lunch from somewhere else, and especially for their children to swap sandwiches on the playground. So here are some fun recipes to help you add some variety in your child’s lunch box.