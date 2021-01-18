Sonkosi's hilarious, deadpan interviews clock up thousands of followers
Coach of dishwashers gets SA laughing
Kuhle Sonkosi's witty and relatable videos have been a light in the dark of a tumultuous year.
The 28-year-old teacher and former professional rugby player for the Eastern Province Kings is famed for producing comedic post-match modelled interviews for everyday chores and activities such as washing dishes...
