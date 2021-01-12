Chef says collaboration is key

Eateries must think outside the box to stay afloat

It was grandmother’s cooking that sparked the fire in chef Marcus Modimokwane. The 31-year-old says even to this day he can’t seem to get his chicken stew to taste as he remembers hers. The Capsicum Culinary School graduate and I had a chat over the phone about his plans and where he thinks the culinary industry and foodies are headed in 2021.



Modimokwane believes that people can change the world with food. His optimism prompted me to ask what silver lining he saw for restaurants in this time, as so many have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. His reply was that collaborations might be the way to go. ..