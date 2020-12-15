Kasi eateries to have their own awards

The year is drawing to a close and though most people will be happy to see the back of 2020, others are using this period for new beginnings.

A few weeks ago we featured a young man who started his own business, Grill Bae, under level 5 lockdown and he is not the only one. Here are some other people who decided to start something new.

Awards for township restaurants

It was during a conversation between Lesley Hudson, the CEO of WOKEafrica, and Miles Kubheka, a chef and businessman, that the spark of the Township Eatery Awards was ignited.

“We saw that there is many food awards or rather restaurant awards in places like Cape Town for essentially fine dining restaurants but there is no food awards for other just commercial restaurants and it felt like that’s a sin because only a small percentage of the population eats in fine dining restaurants yet a bigger population eats in regular commercial restaurants but there is no way to rate or vet them,” says Kubekha.

The two were seated at an eatery on Vilakazi Street in Soweto and Hudson expressed her desire to have some ice cream. To their surprise they could not find an establishment selling ice cream on the street.

“So how do you know [you're at] a good restaurant, especially in townships? If you live in the northern suburbs, how do you know which township restaurant to go to? We felt that it was a big gap, and no-one was doing it and we thought we should do it and raise the bar for township businesses,” he says.