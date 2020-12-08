A rich and fulfilling culinary journey

“I’ve always said this, I think from 14-15 years ago when I started, that I’m a young village girl who is passionate about food and I never thought in a million years that at this point in my life I’d be at this point in my career.”

These words are uttered by 34-year-old Puleng Moshoaliba, the executive sous chef for the Lacuna bistro at Sandton establishment The Maslow Hotel. Moshoaliba is celebrating one year in her position there.

“For me it’s been a learning and amazing journey and as I grow from place to place I still get anxious but I’m still optimistic that things are going to work out. I look on the bright side of things and try not to let the negatives bring me down. I’ve always said, village girl in a modern life.”

Moshoaliba is from QwaQwa in the Free State. She attended Seotlong Agricultural and Hotel School in Phuthaditjhaba and later got her professional cookery diploma from the International Hotel School in Durban.

As the executive sous chef, Moshoaliba works with a team of 17 chefs across hot breakfast, cold kitchen, banqueting chefs, dinner service, pastry, sushi and the staff canteen. She is responsible for all aspects of the kitchen such as menu plans, operations, recipes, financial responsibility, portion and inventory control, food quality, and employee supervision, also providing leadership training and hands-on management of the kitchen staff. Her workday starts at 5am and ends around 3pm, five days of the week on a rotating schedule. The Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has really disrupted how she works.

“The biggest pain for me is the display of food. You don’t have the luxury to showcase my artistic side of food, because as simple as things are I love it beautiful and we’ve become so restricted that I can't do the food displays that I like to do.

"Food displays speak a lot. They tell a story, and now 80% of the items have to be pre-packaged. If it’s not pre-packaged it has to be done with people standing across and behind screens. For me it’s taken away that personal touch that you would interpret in displays of food.“

Other changes include limiting staff in the kitchen. The establishment adheres to all Covid-19 protocols.