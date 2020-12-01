Vivacious star lifts black delicacies to five-star level
Somizi launches adventurous cookbook
Somizi wants black people to five-star their cuisine. Your rice, pap and kota can be fancy cuisine and he wants you to have fun while making it.
The vivacious media personality launched his latest project, a cookbook titled Dinner At Somizi’s: I am Not A Chef, in the elegant suburb of Houghton last week...
