Vivacious star lifts black delicacies to five-star level

Somizi launches adventurous cookbook

Somizi wants black people to five-star their cuisine. Your rice, pap and kota can be fancy cuisine and he wants you to have fun while making it.



The vivacious media personality launched his latest project, a cookbook titled Dinner At Somizi’s: I am Not A Chef, in the elegant suburb of Houghton last week...