Even Covid-19 did not stand in the way of entrepreneur
Mxolisi Booi quits job to become his own boss
The coronavirus pandemic has shown that human beings are resilient. People have responded in extraordinary ways and some have even had the opportunity to start their businesses, people like Mxolisi Booi.
Booi went from a 9 to 5 at the SA National Blood Service to running a fast food restaurant from his home. The business, GrillBae, has been up and running for six months now. Booi sells ribs, wings and burgers, ranging from R50 for small wings and chips combo to a R320 meal for four people...
