How to fire up your festive break with a good braai

Tis’ the season to braai and with braais come so much politics! Firstly we all know that braai master who forgets that chargrilled and burnt are not the same thing.

Luckily for you, SowetanLIVE caught up with Chef Benny Masekwameng, of Ultimate Braai Master fame, to give us some tips on what to do to make the most of your pay day weekend braai.

Masekwameng’s first piece of advice is to plan ahead and delegate.

"My idea of a braai is normally something that involves a group of people, it could be family, it could be friend. One thing that makes it more fun is if everybody participates. Then you can delegate certain things to certain people, obviously according to their skill levels. That would make for a better experience for everybody when they gather for a braai."

He added that in the planning phase is where you decide on things like what marinade to use, whether you are going to keep the meat in the marinade for 24/48 hours, as well as whether you would use gas or coal for braaing the meat. He advises on using gas if there will be a large number of people at your braai.