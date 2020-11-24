Rafu whips up exquisite flavours in cooking contest

It was a fusion of flavours reflecting the diversity in South African cuisine that got Kholiwe Rafu first prize on the second season of Cooking for a Cause’.

The cooking competition was broadcast on YouTube and the proceeds from it have been donated to the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund.

Rafu’s winning dish was a hake coated in homemade garam masala, crispy za’atar bread with garlic, and a creamy mushroom pasta.

“What I decided to do was focus on flavours that I was familiar with, so that’s what I wanted to do because I didn’t want to reinvent my wheel on that day. I wanted to represent exactly what my cooking style is.

"I’ve always said that I make amazing pasta, so I focused on flavours and focused on what I know to perfect it.”

Rafu, a capture procedure manager for a surgical devices company, said her background working as a waitress in a fine dining establishment opened her mind up to experimenting with different cuisines.

“It’s literally just a passion; I don’t have any chef qualifications or courses I took in that at all. I just love doing it. I think honestly it really started because for a couple of years I actually was a waitress, then I really got into food… from there on I got the love for food that was not necessarily in my real house or I grew up with. It opened up my mind to experimenting with different cuisines,” she said.