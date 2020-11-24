Nyembe hosts Chef's Table, builds his brand

Fine dining comes to the table in Soweto

Chef Sibu Nyembe wants people to experience fine dining in a familiar setting. Thirty-year- old Nyembe says that with his annual Chef’s Table people don’t need to go all the way to Sandton and hotels as they can experience all of that in Soweto.



“I’m just trying to bring a different feel to Soweto,” he says. This weekend Nyembe will be hosting his second annual Chef’s Table from his home in Soweto. At the last one he held, about 20 people attended. He prepares a 6-8 course meal, where welcome drinks are served and food is paired with alcohol. The cost is between R400-R450. For the next one, he is planning on find a location at an actual restaurant...