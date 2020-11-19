Fill up on inspiration at the Sowetan Women's Club Summer event

There can be no doubt that 2020 will go down as one of the toughest years in our lifetime.

Yet through its hardships we were also reminded of our resilience as women, our ability to adapt to new and challenging norms. Importantly, we were reminded of our belief that a better future is only possible through human solidarity.

This is what carried us through the hardest moments of this year.

When fear and uncertainty settled in, we turned to each other for help and reassurance. We created safe spaces of social support and innovated in pursuit of new possibilities.

As members of the Sowetan Women’s Club, it is this appreciation of our responsibility that consistently empowers us to know our place, to take up spaces and push harder to recreate a better future.

As we wrap up this year, we ought to take a moment to sit back and celebrate ourselves.

I personally invite you to join me at the Sowetan Women’s Club as we connect with exceptional women, in a tropical themed celebration of all things life, wellness, beauty and excellence.

Our MC Anathi Seyisi will be chatting to thought-provoking guest speaker, actress, singer and author Rami Chuene about taking up the space at the table and encouraging women to know their place.

While we unpack some of these challenges we recognise the need for balance and wellness.

Summoning resourceful energy requires some creativity and joy found in fitness, health and expressing our individual beauty. Anathi will also be facilitating a fabulous panel with the likes of CEO and founder of Mrs SA Joani Johnson and health and fitness guru Khethiwe Mlangeni, who will offer insights and trends for 2021 - a year of restoration.

As we fill up on inspiration, our main sponsor will fill up our glasses with an exciting new drink at this exclusive launch of the brand new spirit cooler Toi Moi*.

Don't miss out! Be inspired and join me at this exciting event.

Look forward to seeing you in person on Saturday.

Nwabisa Makunga

x

Date: November 28, 2020

Time: 11.30am - 2.30pm (registration from 10.30am)

Cost: R200 incl VAT

Venue: Parktown, Johannesburg

*Not for persons under the age of 18. Please enjoy responsibly