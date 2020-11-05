Summer never tasted so good

Is there anything better than dining at an aesthetically pleasing establishment with a great wine list and exceptional food?

Members of the media were invited to taste the new summer menu at Aurum at the Leonardo in Sandton.

The service from the staff was exceptional, from the moment we set foot in the establishment until the moment we left. They were always on hand and knowledgeable about all the dishes.A few of us at our table changed some of our orders due to the waitron's recommendations and we were not disappointed.

Arum is situated on the seventh floor of the Leonardo, with a pool that patrons can dine next to and take a dip in. There is a supervised children’s play area, an adjacent Legacy Balance spa and the Octo Bar, which is perfect for some drinks after work.