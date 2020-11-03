A great place to visit for new restaurant experience

Solo hits high note with funky meals

We've entered SA's months of celebration. Glasses are ever full and plates are always making the rounds, the weather allows and people are looking for safe ways to celebrate this season. All of those looking for a new place to eat, drink and be merry will be happy to know that there’s a new establishment that just opened in Sandton.



Solo is the trendy and stylish new spot on the block, situated on Gwen Lane. I headed out to that much-vaunted street in the heart of Sandton, to taste what is offered at Solo. The eatery is pleasing to the eye, with its muted tones of wheat furnishings and decorations, charcoal floors and tables, impressive artworks, a marbled counter tops and an impressive dark, arched wine wall that is perfect for taking pictures, it also partitions the bar from the dining area...