Education, love of God pivotal in temples

The Hare Krishna Movement extends message of love and peace

Originally established in the US by Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the International Society for Krishna Consciousnesses (commonly known as the Hare Krishna Movement) reached SA in the 1970s when two devotees of the movement arrived in Chatsworth, Durban.



Around that time, the first Hare Krishna temple was built. Known as the Temple of Understanding, it is regarded as the largest Hare Krishna temple in Africa. To date, there are 10 flagship temples around SA Africa, as well as small meet-up groups adding up to about 200 Hare Krishna groups nationally...