Don't rely too heavily on fruit juices to keep cool in the heat

Watch your sugar intake this summer

It’s too darn hot, as the Ella Fitzgerald song goes. The reluctant winter has given way to exceedingly high temperatures. It’s shaping up to be the warm season of our dreams, and with the appropriate precautions such as social distancing, wearing our masks and washing and sanitising our hands, the summer looks promising.



Those who have been itching to go out picnicking have obviously thought about what should go into their baskets. One of those things is juice; we know that keeping cool in a delicious way is a must. But a lot of people make the mistake of relying heavily on fruit juices, which often contain a lot of sugar. When you drink them, these beverages cause a sugar high and then a sugar drop afterwards. ..