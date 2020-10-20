Don't rely too heavily on fruit juices to keep cool in the heat
Watch your sugar intake this summer
It’s too darn hot, as the Ella Fitzgerald song goes. The reluctant winter has given way to exceedingly high temperatures. It’s shaping up to be the warm season of our dreams, and with the appropriate precautions such as social distancing, wearing our masks and washing and sanitising our hands, the summer looks promising.
Those who have been itching to go out picnicking have obviously thought about what should go into their baskets. One of those things is juice; we know that keeping cool in a delicious way is a must. But a lot of people make the mistake of relying heavily on fruit juices, which often contain a lot of sugar. When you drink them, these beverages cause a sugar high and then a sugar drop afterwards. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.