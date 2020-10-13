Businesswoman says nibblers have cozied up to her grazing boards

Molloyi knows how to weave culinary magic

“I always say I cater for nibblers, because those are the people that like to eat everything at once but not a lot of it,” says Onti Molloyi, the owner of Into Grazing, an extension of her catering company that provides savoury and sweet grazing boards, which can commonly be compared to charcuterie boards.



Charcuterie boards normally comprise cold meats served on a wooden board, think cheese board but for cold meats. The French tradition started in butcheries. It was while on social media that I came across a decadent display of one of Molloyi’s grazing boards. ..