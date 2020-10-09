Globetrotter has wonderful memories of Amsterdam
Jet-setting tickles Thenjiwe's funny bone
"I’m pretty sure I didn’t pack my grandmother’s goat..."
Comedian Thenjiwe is puzzled by airport security but loves the jet-setter life...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.