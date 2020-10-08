Find your soul in magical forest at Graskop gorge

“You can be in terrible shape but if you take a three-hour walk through the forest and along the river, you're simply not the same as when you started out.”

This quote is one of those you come across as you make your way through the scenic Afromontane forest at the base of the Graskop gorge.

The words that greet you as you disembark from travelling 51m down the viewing lift are “Into the forest I go, to feed my mind and find my soul”.

The two quotes are a perfect description of the experience one has after a visit at the Graskop gorge in Mpumalanga.

A much-needed experience for many South Africans after months of no travel or social activities due to the national lockdown.

The experience is truly a magical one. One feels like Alice in Wonderland as you explore the forest seeing a diverse range of plants, insects and birds using the 600m circular elevated walkway. There are some stairs and two small suspension bridges, but nothing that should worry those with a fear of heights.

As is the new normal these days, Covid-19 safety protocols have been put in place at this popular tourist destination; from your arrival at the gate where you are greeted by security personnel in masks, to the reception area and ticket desk where a protective shield separates you from the staff member. There are also floor markers indicating how far visitors can stand from each other to encourage physical distancing.