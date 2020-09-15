Recipes to bring people together

If you think about it, recipes are the ultimate tool for community. Presenting others with your food experiment and having them add to it until it becomes known as a food of that region, is incredible. Recipes also bring people together, foodies are the best people. In my line of work I meet many interesting people over wine and dinner and have yet to encounter someone I couldn’t bond with over some food. A lot of the things discussed include recipes.



Whether they are treasured family recipes or an interesting dish sourced on the internet, we always end up at recipes. I have received many recipes over the years and here are a few that have been shared with me that should add some variety for fellow foodies’ recipe books. From the surprising spekboom chutney to a beautiful chia pancake recipe, I hope you enjoy them...