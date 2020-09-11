Good Life

Stretch the stress away through the art of yoga

By Nomvelo Masango - 11 September 2020 - 14:47
Yogi Oratiloe Matla
Yoga is the ideal retreat from our busy lives. This practice provides the perfect opportunity to tap into movement that encourages deep breathing and relaxation.

Yoga allows room for everyone’s needs to be catered for - whether it is to alleviate stress, to be more centered, to increase muscle strength and flexibility, or to release energy. Young or old, tall or short, this practice is able to meet you at your point of need.

Enjoy the benefits of yoga through quick and easy stretches with the guidance of Oratiloe Matla in the video below.

You will need: your beautiful body, a yoga mat or towel, comfortable clothing and a quiet and comfortable space

