WATCH | 'Breathtaking moment' as leopard casually strolls past guests at Mpumalanga lodge

A guest at Singita Ebony Lodge in Mpumalanga experienced a “breathtaking moment” getting close and personal with a leopard.

The close encounter with one of SA's “big five” took place over the weekend, as the leopard casually strolled past the lounge area.

The lodge said the leopard was first seen stalking a bushbuck in the riverbed in front of the lodge, before being detected by a troop of vervet monkeys.

In the video, the big cat can be seen walking calmly across the deck area before swiftly heading away from the lodge.

“After five months of being in lockdown, our guests and staff were privileged to see a rare sighting of this incredible male leopard briefly passing through our lodge,” said the lodge.

“This young male leopard proceeded to walk across the deck area, and swiftly away from the lodge to remain undetected.”

“While we strongly discourage close wildlife encounters, occurrences like these do happen from time to time. Singita’s staff is well-trained to deal with encounters of this kind and strict safety protocols are in place to protect both staff and guests in these situations,” said the lodge.

Watch the video below: