SA artisanal cheesery hopes virus will boost Slow Food

Cheddar-making was put on hold when coronavirus struck an artisanal cheesery on the outskirts of Clarens, a town tucked into the foothills of the Maluti mountains of central South Africa.

Hard cheeses requiring months of ripening were no longer viable, and the small business battled to stay afloat as sales plummeted.

Cheesemaker Marietjie Crowther only managed to produce small amounts of her signature smoked mozzarella and chilli-infused "string cheese".

Rare buyers were found among the few butcher's shops and delis that stayed open during the virus lockdown.

But with restrictions eased and customers trickling back, Marietjie and her husband Danie believe coronavirus could boost demand for locally-produced foods in the long run.

"I have noticed that some retailers tell us they want to focus more on local products," said Danie, who co-owns Noah's Cheese with his wife.

"To rely on food from far away doesn't make sense anymore," he explained.

"The cost in terms of the environment, the risk when a disaster like this happens, is too high."