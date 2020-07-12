Nothing gives champagne its fizz like a humble radish.

Forget Beluga caviar, foie gras, smoked salmon or ortolan, the tiny bird that French gourmets put a napkin over their heads to eat so they can savour every last second of their unique aroma.

No, the food that goes best with the finest champagne is the humble radish.

The discovery was made by the celebrated French chemist and wine expert Jacques Puisais, now 93, who has spent the last half century unsparingly researching which food goes best with different wines.

Didier Depond, the head of the venerable Delamotte champagne house, is so convinced of the validity of Puisais' science he has become an evangelist for the root vegetable.

But that is not all.

"I grow my own radishes in my garden so I can eat them when I am drinking my champagne," he told AFP.

"They have all the virtues. They cost nothing and they don't make you fat," Depond added as he led an online champagne tasting, one of many which have flourished since the coronavirus.

While champagne sales collapsed by as much as 80 percent during the lockdown -- with none of the festive gatherings normally associated with the drink -- like other producers Depond has been staying in touch with his clients online.