Mannequins do double duty in a chic restaurant in virus-hit Montreal.

In one Montreal restaurant, patrons are getting a fashion-food two-for-one: Mannequins placed at tables not only ensure social distancing but also sport chic outfits that can be purchased to benefit charity.

With Quebec province at the forefront of Canada's coronavirus pandemic, businesses have been reopening cautiously.

Le Monarque, a fashionable restaurant in Old Montreal, reopened its doors just a few days ago, but not without putting some creative safety measures in place first.

"We wanted to give customers more space," chef and owner Jeremie Bastien told AFP. "But we didn't want to remove tables or put up Plexiglas panels."

Bringing worlds together

So when Le Monarque fired up its ovens a few days ago, it took several steps to ensure social distancing.

The idea of filling some seats with mannequins, thus providing separation between human clients, came from the team behind the Sarah Pacini clothing line, including prominent Quebec menswear designer Philippe Dubuc.

"We wanted to make a stylish, high-end installation because we are bringing two worlds together, those of fashion and gastronomy," said Dubuc, adding, "I think these two worlds have always been close."