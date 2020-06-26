Virtual tour: A Western Cape escape

In a time when we all yearn for the day when we will finally get to explore our beautiful country again, the Western Cape's One Day campaign allows one to virtually explore parts of the province and to learn more about its history with the help of a professional and friendly tour guide - whom viewers also have the option of lending a little support.

Developed by Wesgro, the Western Cape's official tourism, trade and investment-promotion agency, the campaign is aimed at inspiring travellers to keep the province on their "some-day" list by showcasing its natural and cultural richness, while also supporting local tour guides who would otherwise have little to no income as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It's simple. Just head over to YouTube and find the "Discover Cape Town and Western Cape" channel.

There, you will enjoy three videos (so far) through which you can explore parts of the Western Cape, including Bo-Kaap, the West Coast and the Garden Route, with more videos expected to be available in the coming weeks.

At the end of each tour, you can show your appreciation and give some real support to the guides via PayPal or Snapscan.