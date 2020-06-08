Join Cadbury Dairy Milk in giving orphans the precious gift of childhood

The spirit of generosity is alive and well in SA. It’s evident in the many selfless acts of kindness, large and small, that people are doing on a daily basis. This is the kind of generosity that Cadbury Dairy Milk would like to shine a light on: the need for connection, the spark to uplift others. Now, more than ever, we have the chance to bring about positive change, this time by giving our society’s most vulnerable — our children — the precious gift of childhood.

Last year, this boundless generosity shone through as South Africans donated more than 100,000 preloved toys, books and games to orphaned and vulnerable children via the Cadbury Dairy Milk The Little Generosity Shop and GenerosiTrees activations.

At a time when this spirit of giving is truly needed, Cadbury Dairy Milk is once again calling on all South Africans to join forces to support orphaned and vulnerable children by facilitating their right to play.

For a limited time, when you purchase one of five 80g or 150g Cadbury Dairy Milk variants, wrapped in special edition sleeves, you will help give the precious gift of childhood by contributing towards R1m worth of educational toys, books and games to orphaned and vulnerable children across SA.

Play is vital to a child’s development. So important, in fact, that the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child protects children’s rights to “engage in play and recreational activities”.

Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush says, “Our children are our nation’s most important and most neglected asset. We need to change this, and play is one of the most profound ways in which to do so. To play is to learn; it helps children understand their environment and helps them with problem-solving, it enriches their creativity and develops leadership skills.

“Play touches, play teaches, play builds, play heals, play loves. Play is the language of childhood and the kindest and least stressful way to create a lifelong love of learning, and we need to provide children with a rich multisensory environment of experiences and tools with which to do so.”

Nikki says orphaned and vulnerable children across the country are now confined with limited access to stimulation. That’s why it’s now more important than ever to provide the engaging materials such as educational toys, books and games that children need to fuel their thirst to learn.

Generosity is at the core of everything we do, as Cadbury Dairy Milk believes that “there’s a glass & a half in everyone”. At a time when inspiring goodness is vital, we want to offer South Africans an opportunity to help enrich the lives of orphaned and vulnerable children across our country,” says Lara Sidersky, Mondelez SA category lead for chocolate.

SOS Children’s Village will again be one of several beneficiaries partnering with Cadbury Dairy Milk for this initiative. This non-governmental organisation offers family-like care for children and young people who have lost, or are at risk of losing, parental care.

At home our children have limited access to technology and online schooling, but with educational toys, books and games they can continue learning while having fun. Play heals the body and mind, and laughter heals the spirit. It gives the children an opportunity to practise what they want to be and do in life. There is no limit to their imagination, and they should be encouraged daily to exercise this superpower, says Mandy Daniels, the programme development co-ordinator at SOS Children’s Village.

Look out for the participating Cadbury Dairy Milk variants, in both 80g and 150g, including Milk Chocolate, Top Deck, Mint Crisp, Whole Nut and Fruit & Nut. Available at major retailers nationwide while stocks last.





