Designer Zwelihle Kabini follows mom's footsteps

Zwelihle Kabini has followed in his late mother's footsteps by taking over her sewing business.

The business venture is now enabling the 19-year-old from Daveyton, Ekurhuleni, to begin raising funds for his university studies.

Kabini could not study further after passing his matric a year ago due to financial constraints.

With plenty of free time on his hands and life's needs piling up, Kabini took out his late mother's sewing machine and started creating fashionable items, mostly streetwear and African designs for weddings. His mother died in 2015.

His dream is to study fashion design and be able to showcase his designs at the South African Fashion Week and abroad.

"She left me with my four siblings and we had to find ways to survive. Being the last born, I depended on my older brother and sister. But they too were young, and they had had their lives to build," he said.

During lockdown, Kabini adapted to sewing and selling masks.

The funky designer said he used to carefully observe his mother working on the sewing machines at home.