RECIPE | Chicken and sundried tomato pasta

Sun-dried tomatoes add a sweetness and tang to usual pasta dishes.

If you find the sun-dried tomatoes that aren't preserved in olive oil, you can make your own.

Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in hot water for 30 minutes. Remove from water and place in a jar with a lid and cover in olive oil.

What you'll need - serves 3-4

250g pasta

2 chicken breasts

4 garlic cloves

1 cup snap peas/ sugar snaps (You can use spinach as well)

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (in olive oil)

100g brown mushrooms

250g cream

1 tsp flour

2 tsps dry oregano

1 tsp paprika

2 tbs butter

Salt & pepper

Slice chicken breast into bite-size pieces

Mince your garlic cloves

Slice mushrooms

Prep - 5min