RECIPE | Chicken and sundried tomato pasta
Sun-dried tomatoes add a sweetness and tang to usual pasta dishes.
If you find the sun-dried tomatoes that aren't preserved in olive oil, you can make your own.
Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in hot water for 30 minutes. Remove from water and place in a jar with a lid and cover in olive oil.
What you'll need - serves 3-4
- 250g pasta
- 2 chicken breasts
- 4 garlic cloves
- 1 cup snap peas/ sugar snaps (You can use spinach as well)
- 1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (in olive oil)
- 100g brown mushrooms
- 250g cream
- 1 tsp flour
- 2 tsps dry oregano
- 1 tsp paprika
- 2 tbs butter
- Salt & pepper
- Slice chicken breast into bite-size pieces
- Mince your garlic cloves
- Slice mushrooms
Prep - 5min
Let's get cooking - 15min
- Cook the pasta as instructed on the packaging.
- While the pasta is cooking, melt butter in a large saucepan.
- Add the chicken pieces and brown to add colour.
- Add the mushrooms and garlic and fry until the mushrooms are cooked.
- Add the sun-dried tomatoes (without the olive oil) and combine.
- Season with paprika, oregano, salt & pepper.
- Add the teaspoon of flour and combine.
- Add the cream and bring to the boil.
- Add the snap peas (or spinach) and allow to simmer on a medium heat for 5 minutes.
- Add the cooked pasta and combine.
- Serve with a sprinkle of feta cheese. Now enjoy.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.