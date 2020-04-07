RECIPE | Chicken and Sundried Tomato Pasta
Sun-dried tomatoes add a sweetness and tang to usual pasta dishes.
If you find the sun-dried tomatoes that aren't preserved in olive oil, you can make your own.
Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in hot water for 30 minutes. Remove from water and place in a jar with a lid and cover in olive oil.
What You'll Need - Serves 3-4
250g pasta
2 chicken breasts
4 garlic cloves
1 cup snap peas/ sugar snaps (You can use spinach as well)
1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (in olive oil)
100g brown mushrooms
250g cream
1 Tsp. flour
2 Tsps. dry oregano
1 Tsp. paprika
2 Tbs butter
Salt &pepper
Slice chicken breast into bite size pieces
Mince your garlic cloves
Slice mushrooms
Prep - 5min
Let's Get Cooking - 15min
Cook the pasta as instructed on the packaging
While the pasta is cooking, melt butter in a large saucepan.
Add the chicken pieces and brown to add colour.
Add the mushrooms and garlic and fry until the mushrooms are cooked
Add the sun-dried tomatoes (without the olive oil) and combine
Season with paprika, oregano, salt & pepper
Add the teaspoon of flour and combine
Add the cream and bring to the boil
Add the snap peas (or spinach) and allow to simmer on a medium heat for 5 minutes.
Add the cooked pasta and combine
Serve with a sprinkle of feta cheese. Now enjoy.
