RECIPE | Chicken and Sundried Tomato Pasta

Sun-dried tomatoes add a sweetness and tang to usual pasta dishes.

If you find the sun-dried tomatoes that aren't preserved in olive oil, you can make your own.

Soak the sun-dried tomatoes in hot water for 30 minutes. Remove from water and place in a jar with a lid and cover in olive oil.

What You'll Need - Serves 3-4

250g pasta

2 chicken breasts

4 garlic cloves

1 cup snap peas/ sugar snaps (You can use spinach as well)

1 cup sun-dried tomatoes (in olive oil)

100g brown mushrooms

250g cream

1 Tsp. flour

2 Tsps. dry oregano

1 Tsp. paprika

2 Tbs butter

Salt &pepper

Slice chicken breast into bite size pieces

Mince your garlic cloves

Slice mushrooms

Prep - 5min

Let's Get Cooking - 15min

Cook the pasta as instructed on the packaging

While the pasta is cooking, melt butter in a large saucepan.

Add the chicken pieces and brown to add colour.

Add the mushrooms and garlic and fry until the mushrooms are cooked

Add the sun-dried tomatoes (without the olive oil) and combine

Season with paprika, oregano, salt & pepper

Add the teaspoon of flour and combine

Add the cream and bring to the boil

Add the snap peas (or spinach) and allow to simmer on a medium heat for 5 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta and combine

Serve with a sprinkle of feta cheese. Now enjoy.