Lalela Scarf uplifts children
It's not often that luxury brands become synonymous with giving back to the community.
In the case of the SA-based Lalela Scarf brand, uplifting the children they educate takes the highest priority.
Lalela is an art programme that focuses on at-risk youth ranging from the age of six until the year they matriculate.
No strangers to the world of fashion, Lalela has now issued a new range of scarves with artwork created by the children in their programme.
All proceeds from the scarves sold will go back into funding the Lalela classrooms, which not only sparks their creative thinking but awakens their entrepreneurial skills.
Co-founder and creative director Sandy Tubatznik shares that the Lalela team chose scarves as they would be the perfect canvas to showcase the pupils' work.
"Scarves are also an accessory that people are open to taking more risk with, inviting colour, pattern and design in a way that they may not with other pieces in their wardrobe," says Tubatznik.
"Due to popular demand, we have now expanded to bags, luggage tags and a lot of new ideas to come."
Recognised as a member of Positive Luxury Brand, which recognises the likes of Louis Vuitton as luxury brands that are committed to sustainability, Lalela scarves have also dedicated themselves to a greener footprint. "We eliminated all single-use plastic from our packaging and are pleased to introduce a line of reusable bags so that our customers can also reduce their plastic use with style. Additionally, in an effort to reach zero waste, we have created a line of bandanas from the leftover material from our scarves."
The initiative has also caught the attention of musicians Jonathan Butler and Yvonne Chaka Chaka.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.