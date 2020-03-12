Lalela Scarf uplifts children

It's not often that luxury brands become synonymous with giving back to the community.

In the case of the SA-based Lalela Scarf brand, uplifting the children they educate takes the highest priority.

Lalela is an art programme that focuses on at-risk youth ranging from the age of six until the year they matriculate.

No strangers to the world of fashion, Lalela has now issued a new range of scarves with artwork created by the children in their programme.

All proceeds from the scarves sold will go back into funding the Lalela classrooms, which not only sparks their creative thinking but awakens their entrepreneurial skills.

Co-founder and creative director Sandy Tubatznik shares that the Lalela team chose scarves as they would be the perfect canvas to showcase the pupils' work.