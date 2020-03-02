Everything you need to know about faux locs

Are you ready to try faux dreadlocks? Darling has put together the ultimate style guide to get you started.

Darling has launched its Natural Hair Collection to cater to the style needs of women who love afros and locs.

Most women enjoy versatility when it comes to hair, but also want a way to protect it. faux locs or dreadlocks are the perfect protective hairstyle as they enable hair to grow with minimal manipulation.

Got the Loc itch? We’ve put together a style guide for dreadlocks to help you find the perfect style for your personality.