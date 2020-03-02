Everything you need to know about faux locs
Are you ready to get your faux loc game on?
Are you ready to try faux dreadlocks? Darling has put together the ultimate style guide to get you started.
Darling has launched its Natural Hair Collection to cater to the style needs of women who love afros and locs.
Most women enjoy versatility when it comes to hair, but also want a way to protect it. faux locs or dreadlocks are the perfect protective hairstyle as they enable hair to grow with minimal manipulation.
Got the Loc itch? We’ve put together a style guide for dreadlocks to help you find the perfect style for your personality.
Faux loc styles
Stylish Goddess Locs
Of all the trendy dreads, Goddess Locs are probably the best. They’re perfect if you want both dreadlocks and natural curls.
These natural-looking Locs with wavy or curly ends are usually installed using the crochet method. Get a curly dreadlock look with Darling's Goddess Locs, which are available in two solids and two ombre shades.
Thin faux locs
The Bantu Locs hairpiece has movement and versatility to create gorgeous looks.
You can wear them in a centre parting or a side braid which is perfect for the office or another formal occasion. Check out Darling’s take on this head-turning look.
Jumbo faux locs
Don't let their size fool you: thick, natural-looking individual Marley Kinky Locs are usually light, plus you can go for the solid type of a Marley twist variation.
MAINTENANCE TIPS
Protective styles allow your hair to grow in low maintenance state.
Here are five tips to remember:
1. Shampoo your scalp by mixing water and shampoo into a thin applicator bottle, then use your fingers to wash your scalp. Then rinse out.
2. Once the scalp is dry, take time to moisturise and seal your hair. Spray on a moisturiser with an applicator tip. Then apply oil to seal in the moisture.
3. A little frizz adds personality and authenticity to your locs, but too much frizz looks untidy. To neaten things up, burn or cut the frizzy bits.
4. If your locs don’t have curly ends, you’ll have to reseal them weekly, to prevent them from unravelling. Locs tend to stick to each other and unravel when you try to detangle them with your fingers.
5. Avoid tension on your edges by styling them with a toothbrush and styling gel. Just ensure that you wash the area around your hairline daily to avoid build-up.
How to accessorise
There are various ways to accessorise your faux locs.
Cowrie shells are an excellent way to upgrade your style. The shaded porcelain shells pair well with locks and look even better when combined with gold accessories. Coils and cuffs add a bit of shine to the entire faux loc look.
Another way to take your faux locs to goddess levels is with a single metallic thread. Alternatively, yarn can be used to give your look a boho effect.
With faux locs, you have a world of possibilities once you pick the right type for you and your lifestyle. Darling stocks a variety of products from its Natural Collection, to cater to your dreadlock dreams.
Which Darling faux loc style will you be trying? Bantu Locs, Jozi Dreds or the Goddess Locs?
#FroGoals, #LocGoals with Darling’s New Naturals Collection you’ll hit ALL #HairGoals. Soft and lightweight, get ready...Posted by Darling on Wednesday, December 11, 2019