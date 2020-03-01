Gert-Johan Coetzee's fragrance is everyday couture

To celebrate 10 years in the fashion industry, couturier Gert-Johan Coetzee has launched a unisex eau de parfum.

The darkly romantic, Double Platinum fragrance was launched in Sandton at artisanal scent retailer Skins Cosmetics. The launch was attended by newlywed Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung, Lerato Kganyago, Norma Gigaba and influencer Sarah Langa Mackay, who wowed in an opaque steel gray ensemble.

It was announced that Mackay was the face for the fragrance and she smoldered in campaign pictures dressed in black and lounging on scarlet Ecuadorian roses.

“It is the essence of success, it is the ultimate power statement,” says Coetzee of the fragrance. Coetzee worked with Karine Vinchon-Spehner in Grasse, France, but the fragrance is bottled and packaged here in South Africa. He says the perfume was inspired by the "essence of Africa".

“I wanted a scent to really reflect who I am as a designer. And also to reflect what couture is. I’m known for red carpet gowns and really elaborate clothes but you can’t really wear those every day, so I created a couture fragrance. So, you can think of the fragrance as a wearable everyday couture. So, particularly handmade very little essence and particle of the perfume comes together so beautifully.”

The name Double Platinum is a nod to his upbringing. Coetzee grew up in Rustenberg, North West, surrounded by platinum mines.