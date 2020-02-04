Gallery of different gins

The Gin Gallery Soweto is a quaint colourful space on the well-known Vilakazi Street in Soweto. The cool green interior works well with the varied bottles of gin on offer, patrons lounge on velvet green cushions, under large umbrellas and suck on hubbly pipes as the hot sun beats down.

The space just opened on February 1, and its first weekend looks promising with food items by Sum Ting Fresh being on offer. The establishment is the brainchild of Nkululeko Maseko, 31, Zabalaza Mchunu, 32, and Thabang Sithole, 33, a town planner whose land the Gin Gallery sits on.

Maseko and Mchunu own the concept The Soweto Gin Festival, running since 2017.

"We're trying to build this Soweto gin family where gin lovers have experiences of different gins. But also we've been trying to be the home of different craft gins made in South Africa because a lot of them are struggling to get into the main market," says Mchunu.

They wanted suppliers and consumers to have a place to be at home and foster a relationship. The business partners are confident their new venture will feed into the gin festival, creating a sustainable ecosystem.