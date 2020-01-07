#Januworrysurvivalkit: from pilchards to noodles, Mzansi gives hilarious advice
As many recover from the festive season, so, too, are our bank accounts.
January isn't just a month long, but rather three.
The first 2 months of January are always the toughest #JanuworrySurvivalKit pic.twitter.com/IDHrYTg2j5— Karabo (@Kar_ree_) January 6, 2020
Yup, we all know the feeling. But before you slip into a deep depression, Mzansi is here to offer advice on how to make it through Januworry.
Even if you aren't a fan of pilchards or using soap as shampoo, at least you'll smile.
Going back to my roots. Don't @ me #JanuworrySurvivalKit pic.twitter.com/B3TOcZ47TP— Rorisang Tabane (@rorisang_tabane) January 6, 2020
Minding my business... Eating a 2 piece in peace. #JanuworrySurvivalKit pic.twitter.com/EoHFwUTDkX— Trevlyn de Klerk (@TCdeKlerk88) January 6, 2020
Fasting is good for the body #JanuworrySurvivalKit pic.twitter.com/tvhfUoSMCC— Thatowamotswana (@thatowamotswana) January 6, 2020
Cashier: "R73 Sir, will it be cash or card?"— Luyatsha Flames (@luyatsha_flames) January 6, 2020
Me: "Both, I have R30 cash & R55 on card" #januworrysurvivalkit pic.twitter.com/IhPvAlyCdi
Selling a quality used camp chair with no scratches or dirt. The chair has been to the best amapiano concerts n beach parties. #JanuworrySurvivalKit pic.twitter.com/Q0LA5HMW75— Tebogo Mokubung (@TebogoMokubung1) January 6, 2020
