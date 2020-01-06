SA road users embracing technology 'but are wary of self-driving cars'

South Africans prefer to own their own vehicles, are sceptical of overseas trends like carpooling and are happy to pay for apps that make their time on the road quicker and safer.

This is according to the latest Deloitte Global Automotive Consumer Study.

The country's constrained economy was evident in the finding that "South African consumers are looking for practicality and 67% said they would consider a model that oﬀers more utility, compared to 26% who would likely favour more luxury".

In addition, second-hand cars are in demand.

“South Africans still place a high value on owning their own cars and purchasing a car is also still very much a rite of passage for most South Africans. However, we have in recent years seen more and more consumers opting for used cars instead of new cars,” said Deloitte Africa Automotive monitor Adheesh Ori.