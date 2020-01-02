Thabisa Mjo remixes award-winning pendant light design to create more beautiful objects

Locals and holiday makers visiting the V&A Waterfront during the festive season were treated to impressive works of art. The artworks come from 140 local artists who used upcycled materials to create them.

One of those artists is Thabisa Mjo, who won the Most Beautiful Object in South Africa award in 2018 and was the joint winner of 100% Design South Africa Designer of the Year in 2019.

Mjo is the creative founder of interior design studio Mash.T Design Studio.

Her artwork was dramatic beaded pendant lights. SowetanLIVE caught up with Mjo who said the pendants were an adaption of the Tutu pendant which secured her the coveted Most Beautiful Object award.

“The pendants are the remix of the Tutu pendant. The V&A is a great space to show the evolution of the Tutu pendant. [In 2018], the Tutu was voted the Most Beautiful Object in SA, so having them hanging at one of the top shopping centres in our country, it seems fitting," she says.