AfroPunk fashion turns up the volume with flower power and a retro twist

Flowers were one of the strong themes at the third annual AfroPunkJoburg experience in 2019. The festival is known for its edgy fashion and striking beauty looks. Three flower-power looks stood out at the two-day festival.

Zanele Hlongwana’s understated sunflower look and bee earrings caught the eye. She freckled herself with delicate hand-drawn sunflowers across her cheeks, a look she says took her one hour.

“I just went for cute, and I thought what’s cute? Little sunflowers on the nose, “she says of her look.