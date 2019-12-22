Working for a merry Christmas on mean streets

For over 18 years Dinah Makalela has been waking up at dawn to set up her vegetable stall outside Moletlane Taxi Rank in Zebediela, Limpopo.

She endures the unforgiving sun because she needs to make sure her 14-year-old child has Christmas clothes and new school uniform in the new year.

The 50-year-old mother says she started selling fruits and vegetables when she was still in school because her parents were unemployed and had six children.

"I also couldn't get a job for a very long time," says Makalela.

She has sold vegetables in various parts of Limpopo but the Mawaneng-born hawker has been selling at the busy taxi rank for 10 years.

"All I want is for my child to get a good education; that's what I work for at the end of the day," she said.

The community of vendors in Moletlane are close and even have a stokvel to help each other out through the year.

"We don't have a salary so one never knows how much they will sell but when you know it's your turn to get money then you can do something big," said Makalela.

"Some of us get someone to make us bricks to build our homes, other people pay school fees."

While a bevy of beers, cocktails and soft drinks quench the thirst of Melville's hip Third Avenue patrons, Tomas Muchanga sits out the sweltering day under the shade of the local shops.

Muchanga, from Maputo, Mozambique, is in the business of creating wired toys.

While he is no Santa Clause on a sleigh, he has fashioned himself a community of street vendors who sell their up-cycled goods made from old DVD players and radios, among other miscellaneous finds.