Lerato Shadi exhibits her work back home

Visual artist Lerato Shadi has built quite a profile when it comes to challenging common assumptions and critiquing Western notions of history.

Born in Mahikeng, North West, Shadi, who now lives and works in Berlin, Germany, continues with her favourite subject in her latest exhibition.

Her work will be included on the gallery's forthcoming group exhibition titled The Head The Hand, which was set to open yesterday at Black Projects in Cape Town.

Shadi is exhibiting alongside Igshaan Adams, Shadi Al-Atallah, Wonder Buhle, Herman Mbamba, Sabelo Mlangeni, Cinga Samson and Inga Somdyala, among others.

Shadi explains that her work deals with the politics of cultural erasure and structural exclusion while working across video, performance and installation.