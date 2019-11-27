What relevance is your existence to humanity?

The answer to extending humanity's life span could be lying in SA, specifically Limpopo and it is a gift that South Africans dare not waste.

This is the view of professor Mongane Wally Serote, who believes the remains of the seven ancient residents from the Kingdom of Mapungubwe could be the breakthrough to humanity and scientists have, for centuries, been searching for.

In a weekend designed to mark the third anniversary of the sprawling park by the South African National Parks, the renowned poet and professor Maano Ramutsindela, both invited to give keynote lectures, challenged those present to ponder what relevance their existence is to humanity.

Instead of the imposing hills, the majestic elephants and the graceful giraffes that populate the mighty Mapungubwe Park, Serote's lecture focused on the spirits that once roamed the vast area and the imprints left for those who came after to learn from.

"As South Africans, who are in charge of this place, what is it that we are going to do, so that Mapungubwe becomes a valuable gift to the human race? We must not think small, we must not! This is a national legacy," said Serote.