Gold Reef City makes entertainment easy with new gift card

Carrying a wallet full of cash and making purchases at a crowded venue while trying to keep an eye on a bunch of excited kids is not an ideal scenario for anyone.

That’s why when I heard of Gold Reef city’s new gift card, I had to check it out. I’m the kind of person who doesn’t like carrying cash, if I can swipe for it I will. I feel it is a safer option for me.

The card which can be purchased online or at the venue can be loaded with anything from R100 to as much as R5000. It can be used at the theme park, Victorian train station themed cinema, 10 Pin bowling alley or at any of the Gold Reef City Casino complex’s restaurants.

I chose the theme park and a couple of restaurants at the casino complex.

Even though it is a new offering, I liked the fact everywhere we went all staff were clued up on how it works and what needed to be done. Nothing more annoying than having to wait while supervisors and managers are called to verify something because a proper briefing was not done.

The only drawback I encountered was that no one could check how much was still left on the card, before or after making a purchase. So one has to rely on memory to avoid embarrassing moments where you try to swipe only to be told those dreaded words “declined”.

As I walked through the casino complex I also thought about how this would be a good idea for parents who are there with teenagers. One can simply give them the card to use at the cinema or bowling early while trying your luck with the slot machines or the tables.

All in all, trying out the new gift card offer was a seamless experience. I do hope they will consider increasing the limit for some big families and creating a way for customers to check the balance on the card.

