Limpopo's sacred salt spices up top cuisines

With a sleek swish of his knife, Germaine Esau, the head chef at Cape Town's award-winning Myoga restaurant, slices open a freshly caught tuna, tops it with seaweed and delivers his masterstroke: a sprinkling of sacred Baleni salt.

"It's like nothing you've tasted before," he says. "It brings all the flavours out and just lifts everything."

Hand-harvested from the banks of a remote river in northwestern South Africa, Baleni salt is developing a growing culinary following, as much for its unique taste as its back story.

The salt, say locals, is sanctified by the spirits of their ancestors, for the crystals come from the water of a holy spring said to have healing powers.

Top chefs prize it for crystals that are tiny, evenly-sized and chunky and with an inimitable savour.

"It gives quite a mineral taste to anything you do and it's very salty, so a little goes a long way," Esau said.

Baleni salt is used in numerous luxury restaurants across Cape Town and Johannesburg, where it retails for 125 rand ($8.24, 7.49 euros) per kilo.

At the Myoga, Baleni salt became the salt of choice after the restaurant decided to phase out imported products and go for local sources.

Replacing Maldon salt from England, Baleni salt is served in dainty ceramic bowls on every table inside the old English-style building built in 1800.

"Everyone likes a story and there's a great story behind the salt," Esau said.

Sacred salt

That tale begins in Giyani, 2,000 kilometres (1,200 miles) from the coast, at a site on the banks of the Klein Letaba River in South Africa's northern-most province of Limpopo.

A trek through thick forest brings the visitor to a sort of oasis, fed by a river, amid tropical grasslands where, even in mid-winter, the temperature can reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit).

There, on winter mornings, elderly women from the local Tsonga community reach down to the earth, scraping up soil blanketed by a shiny white, thin crystallised deposit.

"This is a sacred place, given to us by our ancestors," said 73-year-old harvester Emelin Mathebula, teasing salty soil onto a metal plate with a steel rod.