Story of trauma endured by SA women

Let me first say that I am so glad the author noted her love for verbosity, because my first observation was that the language of the text is just that: verbose.

As an academic and writer, I have access to the language Koopman uses, but I fear that it would not be as accessible to many. Though it is the style in which she tells her story, it could be simpler.

The story itself is a compelling retelling of trauma endured by generations

of colonised South African women. Centred on the entanglements with her highly dysfunctional father and the ensuing abuse he put her and her family through, the story is all too familiar to many black South Africans who have had to make sense of their lives through trauma.

Koopman grapples with the complex intersections of class, race, sexuality, feminism, mental health and internalised oppression in ways that leave one with more questions than answers.

This may be one of my favourite elements of the book: its comfort with questioning. I find that, though South Africans rightfully demand answers of our desperate social conditions, I am personally more interested in the questions we ask and sit with.

There may be more value in reviewing the location of our questioning so that we can come to more precise answers.