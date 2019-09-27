The science and the economics of beef

Karan Beef in Heidelberg, near Johannesburg, is the largest feedlot in Africa, supplying over a third of the national beef market.

The company, which was taken over by the Public Investment Corporation and Pelo Agricultural Ventures in October 2018 for R5.2 billion, has over 140 000 head of cattle and onsite facilities that slaughter 2 000 cattle and debone 120 tonnes of meat a day.

There was no grass here, just earthen fields, fences, food troughs, dust, the odd vehicle driving around, and thousands and thousands of cattle, standing around in the mud, looking bored, waiting for their next fix of feed.

A portly Afrikaans man from the company’s research and development department arrived to show me around in his bakkie. When he said ‘huge’ – one of his favourite words – he took his time. Huuuuuge.

‘In the old days, all the beef in South Africa was veld-fed. The cattle were slaughtered at three, four, even six years old. I remember as a young boy in the 1960s, the meat was tough, with yellow fat, and not so nice.’

In this man’s telling of it, a consumer revolt during the mid-1960s ended in the country increasingly turning away from the chewy meat of older cattle in favour of younger, more tender beef.